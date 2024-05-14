Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 90 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 59,285 shares valued at $70,100,784. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $29.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,280.56. The stock had a trading volume of 245,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,225.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,094.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

