Cerillion (LON:CER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.
Cerillion Price Performance
LON CER traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,570 ($19.72). 40,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of £463.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,568.18 and a beta of 1.00. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,630 ($20.47).
Cerillion Company Profile
