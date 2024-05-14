Cerillion (LON:CER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

LON CER traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,570 ($19.72). 40,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of £463.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,568.18 and a beta of 1.00. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,630 ($20.47).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

