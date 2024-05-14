Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Hits New 52-Week High at $231.00

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 231 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.74), with a volume of 236614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.77).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAML shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Central Asia Metals Stock Down 0.9 %
Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
