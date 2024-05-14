Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.47

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.47 and last traded at $182.25, with a volume of 616970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.