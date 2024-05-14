Canaccord Genuity Group Increases TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target to GBX 326

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 256 ($3.22) to GBX 326 ($4.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

LON TCAP traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 224.50 ($2.82). The company had a trading volume of 758,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.21. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230.51 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,494.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.80), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($342,795.98). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.