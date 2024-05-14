Canaccord Genuity Group Increases TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target to GBX 326

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 256 ($3.22) to GBX 326 ($4.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.80), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($342,795.98). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
