Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.89.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $1,378,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

