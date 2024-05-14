Boston Partners Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,144,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $216,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after acquiring an additional 197,934 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,780 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

SSNC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.06. 966,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

