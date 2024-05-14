Boston Partners Sells 23,278 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.22% of Avery Dennison worth $198,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,142,000 after buying an additional 206,784 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 40.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,462 shares of company stock worth $3,801,019. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2 %

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 373,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,700. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $228.15.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

