Boston Partners Sells 12,937 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $178,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.56. 253,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,679. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average is $234.58. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

