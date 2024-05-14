Boston Partners Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $175,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.59. 803,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.