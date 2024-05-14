Boston Partners Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.10% of Olin worth $271,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. 678,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,488. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

