Boston Partners Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 424.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $305,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after buying an additional 3,038,517 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,877,000 after buying an additional 1,717,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3,123.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after buying an additional 1,318,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.70. 5,486,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,399,731. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.