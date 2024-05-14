Boston Partners Purchases 5,311,538 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Boston Partners grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $227,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,727,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $456,716,000 after buying an additional 90,663 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,209,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193,247. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

