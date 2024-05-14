Boston Partners Purchases 522,779 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Partners grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $276,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.00. 232,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,425. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

