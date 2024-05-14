Boston Partners Purchases 1,969,885 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.21% of SLM worth $225,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SLM by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,396. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

