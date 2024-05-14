Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351,724 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.54% of Curtiss-Wright worth $301,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.24. The stock had a trading volume of 161,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,628. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

