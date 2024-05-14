Boston Partners Has $247.84 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,593,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791,657 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.98% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $247,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

IPG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.