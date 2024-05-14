Boston Partners Has $200.44 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,182,346 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $200,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

BWXT stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 563,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

