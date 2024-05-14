Boston Partners Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $265,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 46,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,457. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.