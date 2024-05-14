Boston Partners Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.42% of NVR worth $315,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 24.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in NVR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NVR by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded down $98.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7,557.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,750.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7,123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total transaction of $5,619,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,640,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total transaction of $5,619,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $800,640,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $33,583,775. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

