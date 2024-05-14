BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.91

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 95875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas SA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $2.4911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

