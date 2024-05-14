Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Up 20.5%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 201,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 121,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$80.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

