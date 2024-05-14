Biofrontera (BFRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 344.98%. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BFRI opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

