BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 719.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

