Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Up 109.0% in April

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Beneficient

In other news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beneficient stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beneficient Trading Up 3.0 %

BENF traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 308,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $1,320.00.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($156.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($10.24) million during the quarter.

About Beneficient

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.