Bank of America Trims Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price to $13.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

FOLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 2,762,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,217. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

