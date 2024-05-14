Bank of America Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $22.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.94.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,516.48 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

