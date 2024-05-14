B. Riley Cuts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $200.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($8.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($7.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($28.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($24.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($16.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.94) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.09.

MDGL traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.32. The stock had a trading volume of 269,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $302.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $123,118.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,118.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

