Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 572

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 572 ($7.18) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516 ($6.48).

AV traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 490.30 ($6.16). The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,202 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 475.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. The stock has a market cap of £13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.14, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,229.78 ($63,086.89). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 881 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £4,396.19 ($5,521.46). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,229.78 ($63,086.89). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

