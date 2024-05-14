Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Up 61.0% in April

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 9.8 %

ASTI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $396,055.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.25. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

