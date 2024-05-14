Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in April

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Arhaus Trading Up 0.5 %

Arhaus stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arhaus by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 62.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $769,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

