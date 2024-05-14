ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 62,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. ARB IOT Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

