ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARBB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 62,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. ARB IOT Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.80.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.