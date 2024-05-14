Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 341,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,443. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.72% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

