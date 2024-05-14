Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Shayne & Jacobs LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.3% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,274. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.