Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.66. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Anavex Life Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.