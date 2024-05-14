AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.32. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,940 shares of company stock worth $3,513,773. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

