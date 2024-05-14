Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Down 11.3 %
NASDAQ ATGL traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 27,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,245. Alpha Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Alpha Technology Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Technology Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.