Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ ATGL traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 27,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,245. Alpha Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

