Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 5,733 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC remained flat at $31.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,446,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,586. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

