Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 513,197 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,197 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,599. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

