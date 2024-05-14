Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,544 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $758.04. 1,848,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $720.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

