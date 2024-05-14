Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 11,406 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.30. 2,350,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,644. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.