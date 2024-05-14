Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.22. The stock had a trading volume of 489,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.