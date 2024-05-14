Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 142.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 610,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.