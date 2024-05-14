Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 766,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

