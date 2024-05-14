Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $406,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ICF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,345 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.