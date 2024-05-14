Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.27. 2,541,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,331. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

