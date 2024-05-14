Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $281,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,654. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $63.59.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

