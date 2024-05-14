Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 821.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,370 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.14. 2,224,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,247. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

