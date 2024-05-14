Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6,410.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,002 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $28,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

