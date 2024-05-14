Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $718,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.27. The company had a trading volume of 137,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

